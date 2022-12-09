Třpytivá a nonšalantní variace teletiny přezdívané „tekutý kov“. V nové sezoně rozjasňuje model Serpenti Cabochon Maxi Matelassé v odstínu Antique Gold. Moderní, lehce zrnitý efekt rozjasní a podtrhne jakýkoliv outfit pro denní i večerní příležitost.

 Cena 59 000 Kč, prodává BULGARI. Do obchodu
Na kraji lesa čeká kouzelná perníková chaloupka s příslibem sladkých potěšení. Gurmánská vůně Pain d’Épices od Maison Francis Kurkdjian vás okouzlí hřejivými nótami pomerančové kůry, medu a skořice.

 Cena 1700 Kč, prodává INGREDIENTS. Do obchodu
Dvouřadé vlněné sako potištěné miniaturními zářivými hvězdičkami vám dodá hravost při každé slavnostní události.

 Cena 21 999 Kč, prodává RED VALENTINO. Do obchodu
Oslava rodiny, přátelství i důležitých životních milníků. Prostřete sváteční tabuli s výjimečnými objekty a doplňky Cartier. Černý panter, emblematické zvíře značky, na pozadí cypřišových stromů je srdcem bílo-zlatého porcelánového servisu s pavím dekorem.

 Info o ceně v butiku, prodává CARTIER.
Kreativní ředitelka Maria Grazia Chiuri vytvořila lodičky D-Fame na oslavu modernismu a elegance. Černý semišový svršek z teletiny s grafickým výřezem, úzká špička a architektonický kovový podpatek se zlatým povrchem. Sofistikované!

 Cena 23 000 Kč, prodává DIOR. Do obchodu
Třpytivý olej N°5 The Gold Body Oil oslňuje smysly. Bohatá textura zjemňuje pokožku a propůjčuje jí jemný třpyt. Vůně je inspirovaná hedvábnou směsí květové růže a jasmínu z Grasse, která je obsažena i v původní vůni.

 Cena 2300 Kč, prodává CHANEL. Do obchodu
Krémová rtěnka BlitzTrance od slavné maskérky přehlídkových mol Pat McGrath vábí už svým třpytivým obalem. Uvnitř se skrývá vysoká pigmentace a ultrareflexní perleťové odstíny pro oslnivý lesk.

 Cena 1060 Kč, prodává SEPHORA. Do obchodu
Kolekce Pandora Timeless září třpytivými přírodními motivy. Kombinace různých kamenů vytváří nadčasové šperky, pořiďte si je ve stříbře nebo pozlacené 14karátovým růžovým zlatem.

 Cena náušnice 1279 Kč, náramek 2049 Kč, prodává PANDORA. Do obchodu
Stříbrné lyžařské brýle mají k dispozici dvě sady skel, jedny mají po celé ploše vzor Monogramu, druhé jsou určeny do podmínek s nízkou viditelností. Brýle poskytují kompletní UV ochranu a jsou opatřeny vrstvou odolnou proti zamlžení a poškrábání, a odpuzují vodu.

 Cena 27 300 Kč, prodává LOUIS VUITTON. Do obchodu
V nové kolekci Volcano české šperkařské značky Antipearle najdete i 14karátový zlatý prsten se třemi bílými sladkovodními perlami. Poklad z nitra země.

 Cena 27 700 Kč, prodává ANTIPEARLE. Do obchodu
Kolekce Chronomat patří u značky Breitling mezi bestsellery. Ocelový model Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 je pak poctou všem cestovatelům. Červená ručka ukazuje místní čas na 24hodinové stupnici po obvodu číselníku a snadno tak rozeznáte den a noc.

 Cena 143 100, prodává BREITLING a CAROLLINUM.
Rukavice z lesklé jehněčí kůže s kašmírovou podšívkou jsou zdobené iniciálou „H“ v kontrastní kůži. Ikonický kousek na chladné měsíce.

 Cena 20 700 Kč, prodává HERMÈS. Do obchodu
Ročníkové cuvée MUMM RSRV Blanc de Noirs se vyrábí z odrůdy Pinot Noir Grand Cru vinic z Verzenay. Toto krásně žluté šampaňské se zlatavým nádechem voní po kandovaných citrusových plodech, meruňkách, sušeném ovoci a sladkém pečivu.

 Cena 2399 Kč, prodává PRESTIGE SELECTION. Do obchodu
Dokonalý twist pro každodenní klasiku. Kalhoty vyrobené v Itálii jsou tkané z vlny a bavlny a mají uvolněný střih, který se na lemu rozšiřuje. Doplňte je prakticky čímkoli, co už máte v šatníku.

 Cena 26 800 Kč, prodává BOTTEGA VENETA. Do obchodu
Spolupráce českých výrobců kol Repete s malířem Davidem Krňanským a Breadfit Storem vás bude bavit. Jmenuje se Troll with LOL :) a kromě unikátního kola jsou součástí kolekce i cyklistické lahve s motivy Krňanského.

 Info o ceně u prodejce, prodává REPETE. Do obchodu
Vůně Uncut Gem, kterou pro značku Frederic Malle vytvořil Maurice Roucel, je dřevitý parfém, ze kterého vyzařuje tajemná elegance i syrový sex-appeal. Parfém, který evokuje hřejivou vůni kůže.

 Cena 5600 Kč, prodává VAVAVOOM. Do obchodu
Pro milovníky dobrodružných sjezdů. Kožená taška s neohroženým skokanem na lyžích na pozadí zasněžených vrcholků je vytvořena jako pocta alpským zimám a hoře Mont Blanc. Kompaktní tvar nabízí prostor pro každodenní nezbytnosti.

 Cena 765 eur, prodává MONTBLANC. Do obchodu
Akoni znamená latinsky „neocenitelný“ nebo „hodný obdivu“. Takové jsou i brýle z nové kolekce stejnojmenné značky.

 Info o ceně v butiku, prodává ŽILKA OPTIK STUDIO.
Polokošile z piké z biobavlny, vyrobené bez použití chemických látek, má celoplošný potisk motivu Gancini. Potěší vás luxusní detaily jako zapínání na perleťový knoflík a boční rozparky.

 Cena 460 eur, prodává SALVATORE FERRAGAMO. Do obchodu
Už více než sto let jsou boty značky Red Wing ikonou. Jsou vyráběny s cílem přežít i ty nejdrsnější pracovní podmínky, stylově se však hodí i do města. Zkuste model 3452 v hovězí kůží s měkčí stélkou.

 Cena 8300 Kč, prodává DENIM HEADS. Do obchodu

Adresář

ANTIPEARLE, Rytířská 7, Praha 1, www.antipearle.com;
BOTTEGA VENETA, Pařížská 119/14, Praha 1, tel.: 222 310 054, www.mconcept.cz;
BREITLING Boutique, Pařížská 1073/1, Praha 1, tel.: 222 310 907;
BVLGARI, Pařížská 66/13, Praha 1, tel.: 222 310 358, www.bulgari.com;
CAROLLINUM, Pařížská 67/11, Praha 1, tel.: 224 810 890;
CARTIER, Pařížská 2, Praha 1 tel.: 221 729 600;
DENIM HEADS, Konviktská 30, Praha 1, www.denimheads.cz;
DIOR, Pařížská 935/4, Praha 1, tel.: 222 310 134, www.dior.com;
HERMÈS, Pařížská 120/12, Praha 1, tel.: 224 817 545, www.hermes.com;
CHANEL, Pařížská 128/22, Praha 1, 110 00, tel.: 296 677 960, www.chanel.com;
INGREDIENTS, Maiselova 41/21, Praha 1, tel.: 774 446 888, www.ingredients-store.com;
LOUIS VUITTON, Pařížská 3, Praha 1, tel.: 224 812 774, www.louisvuitton.com;
MONTBLANC, Pařížská 98/17, Praha 1, tel.: 234 091 550, www.montblanc.com;
PANDORA, seznam prodejen na www.pandora.net;
PRESTIGE SELECTION, www.prestigeselection.cz;
RED VALENTINO, Maiselova 41/21, Praha 1, www.redvalentino.com;
REPETE, Moravská 27, Praha 2, www.repete.cz;
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO, Pařížská 936/6, Praha 1, tel.: 222 324 536, www.ferragamo.com;
SEPHORA, www.sephora.cz;
VAVAVOOM PERFUMERY, Starobrněnská 285/15, Brno, tel.: 604 357 708, www.vava-voom.cz.