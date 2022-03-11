Boutique

„Když moc lásky překoná lásku k moci, svět pozná mír,“ prohlásil Jimi Hendrix. Vlněný svetr s holubicí míru věnoval designér Alois Ficek do charitativní aukce. Podpořte bojující hrdiny i vy. Čímkoli, na co máte sílu.

I klasická „birkinka“ si letos vysloužila nové provedení. V sérii Colormatic si návrháři z Hermès hrají s „colour‑blockingem“, kontrastní kapsy, zipy a přezky ve výrazných barvách tvoří svérázný styl ikonické kabelky.

Sofistikovaný zážitek z pití bez alkoholu. Alt‑gin neboli alternativní gin je nealkoholický destilát s dominantní jalovcovou chutí vyráběný z rostlinných ingrediencí, které jsou typické pro jihoafrické pohoří Caderberg. Dopřejte si Ceder’s Cris s tonikem pro čistou hlavu.

Doslova elektrický šperk. Iniciály L a V pulzují jako hlavní motiv kolekce šperků Volt z pera Francescy Amfitheatrof, umělecké ředitelky šperků a hodinek značky. Náramek Upside Down Play kombinuje 18karátové žluté zlato a vyměnitelnou šňůrku ve třech barvách.

Chcete‑li patřit mezi módní insidery, nestačí sledovat zavedené tradiční značky. Obzvláště v Paříži si fashionisti potrpí na kousky, které nenosí kdekdo, třeba od francouzské značky Études.
Ukažte svou lásku k jaru. Splývavé šaty v košilovém střihu a odstínech růžové mají elegantní plisovanou sukni a hravý potisk tisíců srdcí.

Jemný medailonek ze žlutého zlata s diamanty z kolekce Venetian Princess oslavuje jedinečná znamení zvěrokruhu. Buďte hrdé na to své, ať už máte pro letošní rok v horoskopu cokoliv.

Křeslo ROII od designéra Benjamina Bauma má kořeny v řemeslné tradici, nadčasový design a při sezení na terase vám poskytne opravdové pohodlí. Odráží řemeslnou zručnost tkalců, a tedy i DNA samotné značky Dedon, založené mimochodem bývalým fotbalovým brankářem Robertem Dekeyserem.

Kolekce z konceptu EDITION BY je pro odvážné, autentické a stylové muže. Kousky jsou vyrobené z organických či recyklovaných materiálů a tkaniny jsou barvené inovativními barvivy – rostlinnými výtažky, přírodním jílem, biopryskyřicemi a přírodními enzymy.

Lodičky ​​Dior Rhodes navrhla kreativní ředitelka Maria Grazia Chiuri jako ukázku své současné vize. Klasický nadčasový styl, ale s architektonickým podpatkem inspirovaným sochami Constantina Brancusiho.

