Nepřehlédnutelné košilové šaty z krepového hedvábí s výraznou mašlí do pasu doplňte stylovými teniskami. A nezapomeňte sukni řádně roztočit!

 Cena 10 100 Kč, prodává WEEKEND MAX MARA.
Zázvor, pivoňka a cedrové dřevo. Řada Twilly d’Hermès se rozrůstá o třetího člena: Twilly Eau Ginger. Slunečná, radostná a jiskřivá vůně jako óda ženám, které se nebojí svého silného charakteru, rozpustilosti a hravosti. Je nakažlivě přitažlivá, stejně jako srdečný smích.

 Cena za 50 ml 2565 Kč, prodává HERMÈS. Do obchodu
Multifunkční produkty, u kterých pohlaví a identita nehrají žádnou roli, to je nová řada líčidel švédské parfumérské značky Byredo. Paletka očních stínů Syren má intenzivní a zářivé barvy, dlouhou výdrž a tři finiše – matný, metalický a třpytivý. Navíc se ukrývají v úchvatném futuristickém zlatém ob

 Cena 1600 Kč, prodává INGREDIENTS. Do obchodu
Uchovejte si vzpomínky na léto díky Big Bang Unico Summer v limitované edici dvou set kusů. Pouzdro hodinek o velikosti 42 mm je vyrobeno z eloxovaného leštěného hliníku v tyrkysové barvě, která evokuje ty nejkrásnější mořské laguny.

 Cena 569 000 Kč, prodává HUBLOT.
Mr. & Mrs. Pan a paní. Souprava na vodu na noční stolek má jedinečnou osobnost díky motivu spící tváře na sklenici, která zároveň funguje jako zátka. Karafu navrhl designér Erdem Akan a je vyrobená z jemného křišťálového skla.

 Cena 2212 Kč, prodává NUDE. Do obchodu
Jestliže jste stejně jako všichni vaši přátelé propadli za poslední rok cyklistice, bude vás bavit i společná kolekce Festky s návrhářkami z CHATTY. Pyšní se prémiovou bavlnou těžší gramáže z portugalské produkce, výroba probíhá v Česku.

 Cena 119 eur, prodává FESTKA. Do obchodu
Sandál se svrškem vytvořeným z jediného kusu nylonové niti a podpatkem ve tvaru písmene F. Salvatore Ferragamo ho stvořil už v roce 1947 a vyhrál s ním historicky prestižní cenu Neiman Marcus Fashion Award v texaském Dallasu.

 Cena 38 360 Kč, prodává SALVATORE FERRAGAMO. Do obchodu
Dvoufázové regenerační sérum na noc z prémiové řady Anti-Age Global je dvakrát více koncentrované a díky tomu dopřeje pleti rychlejší a účinnější regeneraci. A to během spánku, kdy má pokožka čas nerušeně vstřebat veškeré obsažené látky.

 Cena za 30 ml 1190 Kč, prodává YVES ROCHER. Do obchodu
Sluneční brýle inspirované slavnými náramkovými hodinkami vytvořenými pro pilota Alberta Santos-Dumonta se vyznačují sebevědomými kovovými tvary a měkkými koženými očnicemi.

 Cena 30 530 Kč, prodává CARTIER. Do obchodu
Adresář

CARTIER, Pařížská 2, Praha 1 tel.: 221 729 600, www.cartier.com;
FESTKA, www.festka.com;
HERMÈS, Pařížská 120/12, Praha 1, tel.: 224 817 545, www.hermes.com;
HUBLOT, Široká 96/9, Praha 1, tel.: 222 317 993;
INGREDIENTS, Maiselova 41/21, Praha 1, tel.: 774 446 888, www.ingredients-store.com;
NUDE, www.nahesklo.cz;
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO, Pařížská 936/6, Praha 1, tel.: 222 324 536, www.ferragamo.com;
WEEKEND MAX MARA, Slovanský dům, Na Příkopě 22, Praha 1, tel.: 774 413 885;
YVES ROCHER, www.yves-rocher.cz.